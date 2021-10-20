ILLINOIS (WAND) - Multiple central Illinois schools placed among the best in the state in rankings put together by U.S. News and World Report.
The data was part of the publication's 2022 Best K-8 Schools rankings. Methodology is based on two areas, including math and reading proficiency, or how well students perform on state assessments, and math and reading performance, or how well students perform compared to expectations.
In middle schools, ranked local schools in the top 200 included the following:
- Thomas Metcalf School, Normal - 26th best Illinois middle school
- Prairieview-Ogden Junior High School - 34th best Illinois middle school
- Morton Junior High School, Morton - 60th best Illinois middle school
- Teutopolis Junior High School, Teutopolis - 67th best Illinois middle school
- Cerro Gordo Junior and Senior High School, Cerro Gordo - 70th best Illinois middle school
- Carlinville Intermediate School, Carlinville - 112th best Illinois middle school
- Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School, Mahomet - 146th best Illinois middle school
- Rankin Elementary School, Pekin - 164th best Illinois middle school
- Tremont Middle School, Tremont - 176th best Illinois middle school
- Mayo Middle School, Paris - 179th best Illinois middle school
- Casey-Westfield Jr/Sr HS, Casey - 180th best Illinois middle school
- Lincoln Magnet School, Springfield - 184th best Illinois middle school
- Ramsey High School (grades 6-12), Ramsey - 192nd best Illinois middle school
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School, Paxton - 196th best Illinois middle school
- Taylorville Junior High School, Taylorville - 199th best Illinois middle school
In elementary schools, ranked local schools in the top 200 included:
- Iles Elementary School, Springfield - 6th best Illinois elementary school
- Dieterich Elementary School, Dieterich - 112th best Illinois elementary school
- Teutopolis Grade School, Teutopolis - 135th best Illinois elementary school
- Central Intermediate School, Washington - 138th best Illinois elementary school
- Sherman Elementary School, Sherman - 152nd best Illinois elementary school
- Grove Elementary School, Normal - 154th best Illinois elementary school
- Iroquois West Elementary School/Gilman, Gilman - 164th best Illinois elementary school
- Beecher City Grade School, Beecher City - 172nd best Illinois elementary school
- Tri-Valley Middle School, Downs - 191st best Illinois elementary school
Click here to see more about each school, including those schools after the top 200, in the middle school rankings and here for details in the elementary school rankings.
