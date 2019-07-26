LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Logan Correctional Center has been working with inmates to create programs that are gender responsive.
In the past year, the prison opened up its very first pregnancy wing and also changed policy, allowing women to breast feed when their baby comes on family visits.
Warden Austin Glen said the pregnancy wing helps keep expecting mothers safe.
"We support family unification and reunification," Glen said. "This helps to ensure overall wellness and safety of pregnancy residents."
Pregnant inmates are allowed to stay in the wing for the duration of their pregnancy. They can also stay for a period of time after giving birth, if they are dealing with postpartum.
Expecting mother Sierra Copeland said the space is a much brighter place compared to the rest of the prison.
"Transitioning from the regular intake to here, it's such a major difference," Copeland said. "It's so much better. It's like more comfortable, more help available, more support from other girls. It's a homey environment."
The wing allows expecting mothers to get around the clock education and treatment.
"They get classes on each trimester and traumas," Glen said. "They all have real beds and pillows. They have electric and manual breast pumps. They have a fridge for snacks."
According to Copeland, she is excited she will be able to breast feed after her baby is born.
"Even if you just pump and send it home, it's a way to stay connected. I think that's good. It gives you that sense of, I'm doing something for my child. I'm providing," Copeland said. "It makes you feel like you are important and you are needed in your child's life."
Currently, 12 women are pregnant in the prison, but the warden said they have had more than 25 pregnant inmates at one time.