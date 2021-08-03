CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County community members are asked to get tested for COVID-19 if they went to Lollapalooza in 2021.
The Chicago music festival welcomed large crowds in 2021 after being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020. As WAND News previously reported, attendees were required to show proof of vaccination to enter.
Masks were required in indoor spaces at the festival beginning Saturday.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said attendees should get tested on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.
"This will help us shut down any local outbreaks before they get started," a health department Facebook post said.
