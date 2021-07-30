CHICAGO (WAND) - Starting Saturday, Lollapalooza will require masks at all indoor Grant Park spaces.
Organizers said the change is based on the latest guidance from the Chicago Department of Public Health, which recommends everyone over 2 years old wear a mask in indoor public settings. This applies whether or not a person is vaccinated.
All fans are encouraged to bring a mask as they attend the last two days of the festival.
Lollapalooza reminded the public again they need to bring proof of vaccination to attend the festival.
