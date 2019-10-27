ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have shut down interstate 72 in both directions due to cattle on the road.
Troopers say a tractor hauling the animals overturned at mile post 149, which is the Argenta exit. The driver is not injured.
Due to cattle being in both the east and westbound lanes the interstate is shut down. Troopers believe the earliest the interstate could be reopened is by 4:15 p.m. but say it could take even more time as animal control and troopers work to herd the cattle.
Drivers will have to find an additional route around the interstate until the scene is cleared.