DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- MacArthur High School Principal Cordell Ingram is a finalist for the 2022 Golden Apple Awards for excellence in leadership.
Ingram is one of the six finalists throughout Illinois. He says he pursued a career in education to give students equal access to new opportunities.
Ingram oversaw the creation of the African American administrator's alliance and created the parent advisory committee.
The Golden Apple Award for excellence in leadership recipients receive a cash award of $10,000.
$5,000 for the school leader and $5,000 to the school for a project of the recipient's choosing.
