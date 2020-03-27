Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.