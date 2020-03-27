JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - MacMurry College will close at the end of their spring 2020 semester, according to a press release from the college.
The board of trustees voted unanimously to close the institution at the end of the spring semester. The college has been open for 174 years.
Board of Trustees Chairman Charles O'Connell said despite donations from alumni it was no longer viable financially to keep the school open with declining enrollment numbers.
President of MacMurry College Dr. Beverley Rodgers said this was on of the toughest decisions to make.
Dr. Rodgers will continue to work with MacMurray's accrediting agencies to ensure a seamless transition.
MacMurry has negotiated transfer agreements with the following institutions:
- Blackburn College
- Eureka College
- Greenville University
- Illinois College
- McKendree University
- Millikin University
- Monmouth College
The college employs 101 people on a full-time bases.