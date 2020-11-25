JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - MacMurray College Board of Trustees Chairman John D. Nicolay announced Wednesday that he has signed formal sales contracts for all 18 tracts of the college campus that were offered for auction on Nov. 12.
Closings on all 18 tracts are scheduled to take place within the next 30 days, or before the end of 2020.
Sales prices and terms will become official in late December, once all the individual sales transactions have been completed.
“All boards have an overall fiduciary duty of overseeing and managing an organization’s future, which in this case means closing a 174-year-old institution in an efficient and responsible manner in accordance with MacMurray’s guiding principles and state law. Most recently, this resulted in the Nov. 12 auction of the MacMurray campus,” said Nicolay.
“On auction day, we were pleased to see that all 18 tracts up for auction received bids, and that the sale galvanized local buyers interested in the future of Jacksonville,” he said.
College officials said the sale of all 18 tracts is a positive development for the future of the campus and will help avoid the property and its buildings falling into disrepair.
More announcements about the future of the MacMurray campus will be made after sales are closed.
