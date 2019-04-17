DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — As storms pop up this spring, the Macon County Emergency Management Agency wants people in central Illinois to be prepared.
The first thing the agency suggests: keeping a weather radio near your bedroom. A NOAA weather radio will alert you if dangerous weather is in your area.
EMA coordinator Jim Root says if you don't have a weather radio, there are phone apps that could suffice in a pinch. But the biggest key, is just being prepared with a safe location in your home.
"You need to have some shoes on in addition...[to an] emergency kit that has emergency numbers, water [and] those types of things," Root said. "[You] need to have that in that safe location."