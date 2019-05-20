DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County Presiding Circuit Judge A.G. Webber has announced he is retiring.
Webber said he will not seek retention in office at the end of his current term in December 2020.
He was elected to office in 2002 and retained in 2008 and 2014.
"It has been my privilege to serve the citizens of Macon County for these past several years," Webber said. "I'm ready to move on to the next chapter of my life."
Judge Jeffrey Geisler told Webber he intends to run for the seat. "Jeff is a great judge, and I couldn't be more pleased," Webber said.