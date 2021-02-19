DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County health officials said there has been a delay in the shipment of vaccines that will continue into the week of Feb. 22.
The Macon County Health Department said the delay is the resume of severe inclement winter weather.
The county said staff will contact those who are due for a second COVID-19 vaccine dose who haven't been able to make an appointment during the week of Feb. 22. This will include people who got their first dose on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28.
"We apologize for any inconvenience, but we do not have control over these shipments," health officials said. "Due to the significant decrease in Macon County’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation and weather delays, we have not had vaccine available for first doses this week and will not have any first dose clinics next week."
Those who need a second dose are encouraged to check the health department website and its Facebook page for the most up-to-date information. People can also call the vaccination line at (217)718-6205 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
