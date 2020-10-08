MACON Co. (WAND) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenage boy says he was approached by a stranger who attempted to pull him into a car.
The Sheriff’s Office told WAND News they were called to a South Shores neighborhood around 3:00 Thursday where the teen told deputies the incident happened near Lakeland and Highland. Neighbors are upset by the news.
"You're messing with someone who is innocent,” Carole Knight, who lives in the area, said. “They don't need to be violated or threatened."
Knight who is a retired bus driver after 15-years said she did not see anything happen from her home, but wishes she had.
"Down right tick me off,” she said. “I wish I could have done more."
Neighbors told WAND News they did not see anything unusual, but now that they know what happened, they will be keeping a more watchful eye on the area.
"There will probably be a few more spotlights come on, or stay on more and more,” Knight said.
While the Sheriff’s Office says it has not been able to substantiate the claim, deputies are investigating.
"Children are something we love, and we want to protect them," Knight said.
WAND News did speak with the teen’s mother. She did not want to go on camera but told WAND News the man was driving a brown car, had white hair and white mustache. Anyone in the area who has security video or may have seen anything is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.
Kidshealth.org has tips for parents to teach their children to remain safe.
The website encourages parents to tell children to say no if a stranger approach them or tries to touch them. They also should be taught to run away and scream if touched or forced into a car. Finally, if something does happen, parents should teach their children to tell a trusted adult.
