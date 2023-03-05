DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Blaine Smith is the new executive director of Macon County CASA.
Around a dozen people stopped by the Decatur Arts Council Saturday to meet Smith.
Smith is a Kincaid native, but moved to Decatur in 2013.
Smith has been the Director of Children Services for Macon Resources.
She says, she has a passion for helping kids.
"As a former foster parent, to see from one side to another and see what needs are being needed and what are being met is a unique role. I'm so passionate about the things that kids need and I want to see them be successful in their life and make sure that they are happy and safe and comfortable." said Smith.
Smith replaces Julia Livingston, who is stepping down after five years.
