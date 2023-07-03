DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Macon County Correctional officer has been placed under arrest.
According to police, Adam B Goodbrake was booked into the Macon County Jail on July 2, 2023, at 4:52 PM by the Decatur Police Department for Unlawful Sale Of Firearm to a Felon.
Goodbrake is currently in court for an arraignment.
This is a developing story, WAND will update the story as we learn more.
