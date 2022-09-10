DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Macon County were honored at the 2nd annual Wiffle Ball Tournament at Sliderz Bar and Grill.
217 Wiffle Ball Classic board member, Geoff Owens said the game grew to be something bigger than just a game.
“It’s a game that we played since we were kids and now, we decided to raise some money while doing so. So really, it’s a game of fun but now it's become a lot more than that.” said Owens.
The tournaments started at 8am. There were two different fields to play the game on with teams of all ages.
Wife of fallen Trooper, Todd Hanneken said this event is especially important to her family.
“Today’s event is about giving back to the first responders of Macon County. For us, obviously we hold that dear. My family is actually has a team and is participating in today’s event. Our team name is in honor of my husband.” says Hanneken.
Hanneken also said the support from the community over the last 18 months have been heart warming.
“I never expected to lose my husband in the line of duty and the amount of people we knew before and organizations we didn’t know have supported us so much over the last 18 months. Yesterday we were actually apart of the announcement of 21 different fallen first responders had their mortgages paid for and I could’ve never dreamt that to be possible. But I’m so thankful because it’s one less thing that our family has to worry about.” stated Hanneken.
All proceeds from the tournament will be going to Unit 39 Police, Local 505 Firefighters, and the Veteran's Assistance Commission in Macon County.
