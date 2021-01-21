MACON, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon woman has been sentenced to ten years in prison for sexually abusing two boys under the age of 13.
Ashley Jobe, 33, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
As a part of her plea deal, four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, four counts of sexually exploiting a child, and one count of exploiting a child were dropped.
Jobe will have to register as a sex offender for life.
The crimes occurred in 2018 while the children lived with Jobe.
Jobe’s ex-boyfriend, Jesse Demascal, 31, is accused of assaulting the same children. He is pleading not guilty to six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, six counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of exploiting a child.
Demascal’s case is scheduled for a jury trial Feb. 8.
