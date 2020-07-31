(WAND) - Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said he has "no plans to resign" as some are calling for him to step down after he was implicated in a federal court filing alleging a bribery scheme with ComEd.
“I understand that the last couple of weeks have been difficult for our caucus and party, and I have had many candid conversations with members of the Democratic caucus on this matter," Madigan said in a statement.
Multiple Democratic lawmakers told NBC 5 in Chicago that Madigan contacted them individually on Thursday to gauge support and ask if he should step down.
"The feedback is positive and demonstrates continued support for me and my leadership roles. I have no plans to resign," Madigan's statement continued.
"I have never made a legislative decision with improper motives and any claim otherwise is unfounded. I will continue to lead the effort to defeat Donald Trump, expand the Illinois congressional delegation and the majorities in the Illinois House and Senate," he added.
At least seven Democrats in the legislature have publicly pushed for Madigan to resign, some citing the upcoming election specifically as a reason for him to step down.
Earlier this month, federal prosecutors filed a deferred prosecution agreement with ComEd, in which investigators revealed that the utility company admitted to arranging jobs and payments for associates of an elected official, referred to only as “Public Official A," from 2011 to 2019 to curry favor with the official and ultimately pass legislation favorable to ComEd.
The court filing identifies "Public Official A" as "Speaker of the Illinois House and the longest serving member of the House of Representatives," a description that fits only Madigan.
"The company admitted that it arranged for jobs and vendor subcontracts for Public Official A’s political allies and workers even in instances where those people performed little or no work that they were purportedly hired by ComEd to perform," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.
In exchange, prosecutors said the General Assembly "considered bills and passed legislation that had a substantial impact on ComEd’s operations and profitability, including legislation that affected the regulatory process used to determine the electricity rates ComEd charged its customers."
Prosecutors filed a one-count charge of bribery against ComEd, as well as a deferred prosecution agreement in which the U.S. Attorney's office will delay prosecution on the charge for three years then seek to dismiss it if ComEd abides by certain conditions. Those conditions include paying a $200 million fine and continued cooperation with "ongoing investigation of individuals or other entities related to the conduct described in the bribery charge," among other requirements.
A spokeswoman for Madigan denied any wrongdoing in a statement to NBC 5, saying in part that "he has done nothing criminal or improper" and that his offices had received subpoenas for various documents and would cooperate with the requests.
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin was among several Republicans who also called for Madigan's immediate resignation.
