MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Around the spring season, rain normally floods Barber Park.
The park used to be land that was owned by a farmer. Then it was donated to the village. These days, sports clubs use Barber Park for soccer practice. The recent rain has forced those clubs to cancel practice. Plus, a portion of the park looks like a lake.
Patrick Brown, the village administrator, said it is not uncommon to have the park flooded. He said it happens once or twice a year.
"It's something we're used to seeing," Brown said.
It wouldn't be surprising to see people kayaking across the high waters of the park. One resident brought her dogs to play and swim in the water. The water usually doesn't swallow the park whole, but the village is prepared for the unexpected in weather.
Village leaders expect the water to go down but pick back up once it starts raining again next week. They are expecting 1 1/2 inches of more water.