MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - A junior high school is trying to spread some cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School took on the challenge of learning America the Beautiful in one week, without any rehearsal time together due to the stay-at-home order in Illinois.
Each student performed the music by themselves and recorded it on video. They then sent the video to their teacher and he spliced them all together.
The outcome: A song that all American's need to here during this time.
Their band teacher, Phil Meyer said he has to give credit to his students for taking on the challenging task.
"I am just so happy to see people appreciate how the arts can bring people together, even if we cannot physically be together, Meyer said.
He said this version is just a rough cut and not even the final project. There are still students not in the video yet.
The students are from 6th grade through 8th grade and there instrumental music experience ranges from 0-4 years.
Meyer said he sent the video to teachers of Mahomet-Seymour to get them excited about the first official day of remote learning. He had no idea the video would go this far so quickly.