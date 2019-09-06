EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected meth trafficker is behind bars after an investigation involving federal authorities.
In what investigators called a major meth trafficking case, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Office and Paris police worked with Drug Enforcement Administration agents across states. The Edgar County State’s Attorney and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Urbana were also involved.
Deputies from Edgar and Clark counties took Christopher L. Asbury into custody Thursday on a federal warrant. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted him, leading to the warrant being issued.
The investigation had lasted for over a year before Asbury’s arrest, authorities said.
“We are extremely proud of all the teamwork on this case,” the Edgar County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “It was a very lengthy and detailed case requiring hundreds of hours of work. Without the teamwork of all the agencies, this arrest wouldn’t have been possible.”
On Friday, Asbury went to federal court in Urbana from the Clark County Jail. He is now in the custody of U.S. Marshals.
“We would also like to thank the community for all their support/tips and not giving up on us since this case took so long,” deputies added.