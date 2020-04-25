(WAND) - Facing a lawsuit and numerous COVID-19 infections, Smithfield Foods is voluntarily closing two Illinois plants indefinitely.
The company announced Friday that starting next week it would suspend operations at its Monmouth facility until further notice. This after a "small portion" of its 1,700 employees tested positive for the virus.
The Monmouth plan makes up nearly three percent of U.S fresh pork supplies and also makes bacon. The company said employees will be paid during the closure.
Thursday, Smithfield was accused in a lawsuit of failing to adequately protect workers at a Missouri plant. Accusations say employees were forced to work "shoulder to shoulder". A company representative denied the allegations, adding that the health and safety of its employees is the top priority.
On Saturday, Kane county health Department's executive director Barabra Jeffers confirmed Smithfield Foods in St. Charles received an order to close its facility immediately.
Starting Saturday, the company will suspend it operations at the St. Charles facility on a rolling basis. The facility employs 325 team members that will be paid during the closure.
