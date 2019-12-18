SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person was hospitalized after a Wednesday shooting in Springfield.
Police said they responded at 11:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of E. Converse St.. They found a male victim living in the area had been shot twice.
He went to Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds.
There is no suspect information available as of Wednesday evening. Police are continuing to investigate.
Lanphier High School, which is located near the shooting scene, went on soft lockdown earlier Wednesday.
Springfield Public School District 186 released the following statement after the shooting:
"At 11:30 a.m., the school was put on soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution due to a shooting on Converse Street. Everyone remained safe, but during the soft lockdown, no one was allowed in or out of the building and classes proceeded as normal. The soft lockdown was lifted at 12 noon when police gave the all clear. The incident was not in any way related to the school and did not involve any of our students. As always, safety is our highest priority."