DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home, tying him up, beating him, and trying to kill him because he is homosexual was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for Attempted First Degree Murder, Home Invasion, Hate Crime, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, and Aggravated Battery.
Dickerson waived his right to a jury trial. In a bench trial, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Back in February, police were called to Delray Ct. around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the report of someone breaking out a window.
When an officer arrived, he saw the broken window and heard someone inside calling for help. The officer identified himself by calling out but only heard screaming and pleas for help. The officer then kicked the front door down.
When he got inside, the officer said he saw Dickerson standing there covered in blood. Dickerson immediately dropped to his knees and was taken into custody.
Police found the victim a 60-year-old man, the homeowner, and Dickerson's neighbor, with multiple severe lacerations to his head. Police said there was a "significant" amount of blood on him and the floor.
A pipe wrench was on the ground, and duct tape strands covered in blood were found on a chair and the ground.
The victim said he was in bed when he heard his window shatter. He said he got out of bed and saw his neighbor, Dickerson, coming towards him.
He said Dickerson started hitting him about the face, body, and head with the pipe wrench.
The victim said he yelled, "why?" He said Dickerson replied, "You know why I have to do this. You're gay. You're evil... I'm going to kill you."
Victim said Dickerson duct taped his wrists and mouth and forced him into a chair in the kitchen where he duct-taped him to the chair. He said Dickerson then continued to beat him with the wrench, repeating the statements above.
At one point, victim said Dickerson went out onto the front porch. The 60-year-old was able to free himself from the duct tape. When Dickerson came back in, they wrestled over the wrench. The victim said Dickerson got behind him, put the wrench across his neck, and tried to choke him to death.
The struggle continued until the officer broke the door down.
Dickerson appeared before a Macon County judge on Friday morning for a bond hearing.
According to Judge Rodney Forbes, in a sworn statement, Dickerson tied a victim to a chair and beat them with a pipe wrench. Judge Forbes read the statement further, stating police arrived and arrested Dickerson.
The Department of Human Services is now ordered to evaluate Dickerson
as to whether he is in need of mental health services. The
evaluation will be conducted on an in-patient basis while Dickerson is kept in a secure setting.
He will remain in the custody of the Macon County Sheriff until further order.
The court ordered that a report of his evaluation to be filed within 30 days. Then, there will be a hearing conducted under the Mental Health and Disabilities Code.
