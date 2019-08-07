DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is charged with making bomb threats against two Decatur hospitals.
Police said they used caller ID to identify 28-year-old Mikhail Erickson as the suspect.
Bomb threats were made to St. Mary's and Decatur Memorial Hospital Tuesday night around 8.
Erickson was booked for felony Disorderly Conduct.
Law enforcement told WAND News the threats tied up police and firefighters for several hours.
According to previous reports from WAND, Erickson was previously arrested in July for damaging glass at a Decatur bank and church.
He admitted to damaging windows at a bank and church by throwing rocks and chunks of concrete at them.
Erickson told law enforcement he was angry because St. Mary’s Hospital wouldn’t accept him for mental health treatment because he “was not homicidal or suicidal”, sworn statements said.