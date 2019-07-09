DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of throwing things at windows and damaging them in Decatur is behind bars Tuesday.
Police said they responded at 9:28 p.m. Monday to North Main Street and West William Street after the suspect called to report the damage. According to sworn statements, officers found Mikhail O.W. Erickson, 28, at the scene, who admitted to damaging windows at a bank and church by throwing rocks and chunks of concrete at them.
Erickson told law enforcement he was angry because St. Mary’s Hospital wouldn’t accept him for mental health treatment because he “was not homicidal or suicidal”, statements said.
Officers said they found a damaged window on the north side of First Mid Bank and Trust (455 N. Main St.) and a damaged glass door on the west side of St. John’s Episcopal Church (130 W. Eldorado St.). A reverend told authorities he wanted to file a criminal complaint on behalf of the church, while bank leaders said they might press charges, pending a green light to do so from the bank manager.
Erickson is charged with criminal damage to property under $500. His bail is set at $3,000 in Macon County.