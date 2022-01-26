DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Man accused for the attempted murder of a Decatur police officer, enters a plea of not guilty.
Joseph Williams, 23, who is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a machine gun by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and other charges in Macon County, pleaded not guilty to all on Wednesday.
According to a sworn affidavit, on January 8, 2022 police observed a Honda Odyssey driven by Williams making multiple traffic violations in the area of Jasper Street and Wood Street after 2:30 a.m. A police officer tried to catch up to the vehicle, which authorities said then tried to elude police while speeding.
Police said the vehicle hit a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Clay St. before becoming disabled in the 900 block of East Clay. Officers said Williams then fled on foot southbound. As the officer gave chase, Williams is accused of firing one gunshot at the officer, which hit a tension pole of a fence. That pole fragmented and a fragment hit the officer, causing injuries to their face and left shoulder, per the affidavit.
Police then created a perimeter in the area and arrested the suspect. At Williams' request, he was then taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital for medical treatment.
When an officer was preparing to complete a gunshot residue kit on Williams, police said he was using a portable toilet in his hospital room. The affidavit said when he was informed officers were preparing to complete the kit on him, Williams reached into the toilet and grabbed a handful of his feces and covered his hands with it, preventing the kit from being done.
Officers performed a search warrant on the Odyssey Williams was allegedly driving and recovered a set of keys, along with house keys. Police then obtained a search warrant for an address in the 900 block of S. 17th St and found a wallet with an ID card for Williams, along with an Apple iPhone. After that time, police then searched the 700-800 block area of E. Clay St. and looked in the area of 773 E. Clay St., an address they knew Williams had a previous association with. They said a Glock Model 19 gun with an extended round magazine was found in a trash can at this residence.
Police said the gun had a modification allowing it to be fully automatic and learned the weapon had malfunctioned after the officer was first shot at. Had the weapon worked properly, police said Williams would have been able to fire all of the rounds in the magazine at the officer, drastically increasing the chance the officer could have been injured.
In addition to the other search warrant, police said they also obtained a warrant for 773 E. Clay St. and discovered a loaded Arsenal Model SLR .556 gun in plain view on a chair. Police said they also found a Macon County court document for Williams on an end table next to the chair.
Williams will appear again in court for a pre-trial on March 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.