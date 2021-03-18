CHICAGO (WAND) - A Peoria man accused of sending threatening messages to former President Donald Trump, a former U.S. attorney and a federal judge has been charged in federal court.
The suspect, 33-year-old Damien Grant, faces three counts of influencing a federal official by threat, two counts of of mailing threatening communications and one charge of threatening a president of the United States, per the North District of Illinois.
On Nov. 30, 2020, Grant is accused of sending a letter to the U.S. attorney saying he had two days to "drop all charges and investigations against me or I'm going to make sure you never see Christmas... I might have someone walk in the courthouse and blow all you evil (expletive) to pieces," a press release said.
Grant is accused of sending similar threatening letters to former President Trump and a U.S. District Judge in the Central District of Illinois in December 2020.
NBC affiliate WEEK reports the case is prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois following a recusal of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois.
