WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has admitted in court to killing a Wayne County deputy.
Ray Tate pleaded guilty to one charge of first degree murder. He shot Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley multiple times in December of 2021.
Illinois State Police had reported responding to a motorist assist on Interstate 64. They was an encounter between Riley and Tate when the deputy called for emergency assistance, per NBC affiliate WFIE.
More law enforcement arrived and found Riley's body on the side of the road. His cruiser was gone.
Tate previously faced 36 murder charges, WFIE reports, which stemmed from an incident that had stretched through Indiana, Illinois and Missouri before coming back to Clinton County, Ill. He also was charged with aggravated carjacking and felony possession of a firearm. Tate previously pleaded not guilty to all 38 charges.
The station reports Tate also faces 14 charges in St. Charles County, Mo. Charges included armed robbery and armed kidnapping. The alleged crimes that led to these charges happened during the manhunt after the shooting of Riley, per police.
All other charges against Tate was dismissed in the plea deal where he admitted to murder, WFIE learned.
Tate faces sentencing at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 22. He faces 45 years to life behind bars.
