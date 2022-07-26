RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Rantoul man.
According to Rantoul Police, Quionte D. Chaney, 18, of Champaign was arrested by U.S. Marshals at the Champaign County Courthouse in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Rayvell E. Lofton.
Lofton was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. April 12 after being shot inside a home in the 600 block of Saint Andrews Circle in Rantoul. Police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m.
According to police, Chaney was arrested based on information provided by local citizens. The information was compared to data collected from area ALPRs.
The death is under investigation by the Rantoul Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the coroner’s office.
