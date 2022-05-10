DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted for a deadly Monday night Decatur shooting has been arrested, police said.
A first-degree murder warrant was issued for a man who police said killed a woman in Decatur. Darius R. Coffie, 29, was arrested following a chase conducted by U.S. Marshals and the Springfield Police Department.
Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of N. Walnut Grove Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.
Once on scene, they found 25-year-old Shyann S. Foster with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said she was dead when officers arrived.
Autopsy results showed Foster died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and extremities.
Coffie's bond has already been set at $10 million. He will be taken to the Sangamon County Jail, where a transfer to the Macon County Jail will be pending.
Anyone with information should contact the Decatur Police Department (217-424-2734) or Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).
This developing story will be updated as the investigation unfolds.
An autopsy will be performed later Tuesday morning.
