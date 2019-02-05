SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was arrested for a violent home invasion in Sullivan.
32-year-old Alvin Booths was arrested by Mattoon police.
Sullivan police got a 911 call Monday for a home invasion with shots fired.
One person was shot and taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital.
The Sullivan Police Department has requested the Illinois State Police to investigate the home invasion and shooting.
Booths has a long criminal history.
Booth was arrested for a home invasion that happened on December 29, 2017. Police said he was accused of breaking into the apartment of a woman he knew and battering two women.
He has guilty pleas to domestic battery in 2007 and aggravated battery in 2006.