DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man charged with murder has bonded out of jail.
According to Macon County jail records, Byrant Bunch was able to post 10% of his $1 million bond, allowing him to get out of jail.
Court records show Bunch was able to post the $100,000 bond on April 13, 2020, five-days after Decatur Police say he shot and killed 36-year-old Devin Slater.
Police said Slater was shot in the area of Dennis and Wood. Neighbors said they heard six to ten shots being fired.
Online court records show Bunch was charged with an additional charge of being in possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card the day before he was released.
Bunch turned himself into the Macon County jail the day after the shooting.
Decatur police would not comment on the release of Bunch.