TOLEDO, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of kicking another man in the face before his death pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say 32-year-old Toledo man Thomas Hills attacked the man on Oct. 23. Hills went to a house on Toledo’s Missouri Street while looking for his wife after 5:30 a.m. and saw 40-year-old Zachery L. Yocum, 40 performing a sexual act with her through an open front door, according to Illinois State Police investigators, before entering and kicking him.
Yocum went to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center when a neighbor couldn’t wake him up. He died in hospital care just before 7 a.m. The Champaign County coroner performed an autopsy and discovered Yocum had a heart attack and was intoxicated when he died. He suffered blunt trauma to the head.
Hills faces involuntary manslaughter and home invasion charges. He entered his plea in a Monday morning hearing.
The suspect paid his $15,000 bond and was released from jail in October. The next step in his case will be a pretrial conference on Jan. 14.
Court records show Hills was binded over for further court proceedings during the Monday hearing.
Note: WAND-TV called Cumberland County to request a mug shot. The station was told to call back on Tuesday morning.