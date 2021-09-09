DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed a person in 2020 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
The sentence against 25-year-old Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood was handed down Thursday. He was arrested on April 10, 2020 by U.S. marshals in Wisconsin for the Decatur murder of 24-year-old Bryston Musgrave, who was killed just days earlier on April 8 near the intersection of South Haworth and North Decatur streets.
Woodley-Underwood pleaded guilty in late July of 2021 to a second-degree murder charge. In exchange for the plea, three other murder charges against him were dismissed.
He must serve eight years in prison, to be followed by one year of parole. He was credited for time served from April 10, 2020 to Sept. 8, 2021.
