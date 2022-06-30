DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted Decatur killer has died in prison.
Michael Slover Sr. was sentenced in May of 2002 along with his wife, Jeanette Slover, and son Michael Slover, Jr. for all taking part in killing his daughter-in-law, 23-year-old Karyn Hearn Slover September 29, 1996, and dismembering her body. They dumped her body parts in Lake Shelbyville.
Slover Sr. was serving a 65-year sentence.
The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed his death to WAND News, but so far will not say how he died. He was serving his sentence at the Pontiac Correctional Center.
WAND News will continue to gather more information about this story.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.