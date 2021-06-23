DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man convicted for a 2019 murder, which happened at a former Long John Silver's in Decatur, was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Matthew A. Anderson Jr., 22, was found guilty in May for the shooting, which claimed the life of Curtis T. Hairston. Police were called on Jan. 4, 2019, to the former Long John Silver's at 701 W. Eldorado St.
Hairston was shot multiple times in the abdomen and groin. He died at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Anderson was sentenced Wednesday to 50 total years behind bars, including two consecutive 25-year prison terms. His prison time will be followed by three years of parole.
The court credited Anderson for time served from Jan. 11, 2019 to June 22, 2021.
The other suspects arrested in connection to this shooting include 20-year-old Jaquarius West and a then 15-year-old. West pleaded not guilty to murder charges in February of 2019 and will be in court for a pre-trial appearance Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.