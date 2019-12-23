SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield man who was shot earlier this month has died from his injuries.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner’s office, 40-year-old Corrandan Orr died on Dec. 20 at 7:16 p.m.
Orr was in critical condition after a shooting on Dec. 5 near East Elliott and Wesley streets. Police were called to the area around 2:30.
An autopsy confirmed that Orr died as a result of the gunshot wound he sustained during the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 753-6666 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers.