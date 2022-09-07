VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.
On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Lerone Johnson to 13 years in prison and one year of supervised release.
Johnson pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection to a call police received on June 29, 2019 regarding shots fired at the Fair Oaks Housing Complex in Danville. Police determined Johnson was in possession of a handgun.
Johnson also pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance. On Aug. 31, 2020 agents working with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group witnessed Johnson sell a little more than a gram of fentanyl during an on-going investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.