DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday marked four years since Chris Moore was hit by a car.
It was something he believed took "less than one second" to change his life. Moore was working as a tow truck driver when it happened. He was parked on the side of the road while assisting a customer.
Moore recalled having the lights on and wearing reflective gear while working.
"[The driver] basically grabbed hold of me and my hip and turned around, pinned me against the rollback and ran over my legs," Moore said.
Moore was hit so hard, the nickel in his pocket bent. Since then, he's become an advocate for Scott's Law.
"You have to put yourself on the side of the ride road and think about how fast you would like for somebody to come by you," Moore added.
Tragic events such as Moore's are a reason why the Illinois State Police take Scott's Law seriously. WAND News reached out to Sgt. Joey Watson.
"We all have families," Watson said. "We all have a mom, we all have children and loved ones that we wanna go home to."
There were 23 squad car crashes in 2020. Fifteen crashes were Scott's Law violations.
The latest crash in central Illinois was in Effiingham County. That is why the state's Move Over Task Force wants distracted driving as a factor for breaking Scott's Law.
"It's important to the administration, it's important to the Illinois State Police, along with all the first responders and even the motoring public," Watson said.
The move over law is important to Moore too.
"I wouldn't want anybody to go through this," Moore added.
The person who hit Moore has not been caught yet. There is a $2,500 reward for information that can lead to an arrest.
