JAMAICA (WAND) – A lottery winner in Jamaica wore a mask to claim his money.
Supreme Ventures Ltd. presented a check for $158.4 million ($1.17 million USD) to a man wearing a Scream mask. The winner, who only gave “A. Campbell” as a name, wore a full costume to accept the winnings.
Our #SuperMillionaire greets the team. Nice costume👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/LQxoLQ0vqg— Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019
The person won the money after playing a “Super Lotto” game. To get the jackpot, he had to match five numbers and a “Super Ball” number, much like Powerball in the United States.
The winner waited 54 days after the Nov. 23 drawing to take the winnings.
Supreme Ventures took video of “A. Campbell” dancing with the check on his lucky day!
This is that happiness only a #SuperMillionaire knows about😎 pic.twitter.com/xjRxtModuR— Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019