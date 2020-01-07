URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man involved in the robbery of a Champaign cell phone store is headed to prison.
Andre L. Williams, 30, was joined by four other people in the July 28, 2016 theft of the North Prospect Avenue business. The men held two customers and two employees at gunpoint, then bound their wrists and ankles with zip ties.
Williams told the other men how to use the zip ties and gave instructions during the robbery. A total of 52 cell phones were taken from the store and placed in Williams' vehicle before going to Chicago, where they were sold to someone else.
He claimed about $10,000 from proceeds of the robbery and gave the other people involved less than $2,000.
Williams is required to pay restitution to the Champaign Sprint store of $32,021. He also must pay $42,129 to a Coldwater, Michigan Sprint store he is accused of robbing on Aug. 27, 2016.
Williams must spend 10 years in prison and will go to the federal Bureau of Prisons to serve the time.
The other people involved in the Champaign crime have been sentenced to prison time. That list includes Thomas James (19 years), Andre Nunn (8 years, 4 months), getaway driver Randy Williams (15 years) and Williams' cousin Jaevontae Williams (7 years).
NOTE: There is no mug shot available for Andre Williams as he was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals after his arrest.