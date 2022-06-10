SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has bee found guilty of murder in connection to the 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett.
In less than an hour of deliberations, a jury found Demarco Jones, 30, guilty of first degree murder and armed robbery. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12.
Two other suspects, Devante Taylor and Roderick Gailes were previously arrested. After pleaded not guilty initially, Taylor changed his plea to guilty but mentally ill on a charge of first degree murder. The plea was accepted and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison, to be followed by three years of parole. He was credited for 606 days served.
Gailes, who is charged with murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed robbery, is scheduled to be in court for trial on June 13.
