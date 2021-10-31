CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a Highwood, Illinois man killed in a tractor trailer semi crash.
It happened on Interstate 74 Saturday.
The coroner identified the man as Ivaylo G. Dimitrov, 38.
Authorities said Dimitrov was headed eastbound at the 169-mile marker at approximately 1:20 p.m.
That's when his tractor trailer collided with another vehicle, left the roadway, and rolled onto its side.
Dimitrov was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:00 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
This crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police District 10 and the coroner’s office.
