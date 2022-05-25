SPRINGFIELD - A 25-year-old man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in Springfield.
The Sangamon County Corner has identified the 25-year-old as Jayvon Watson of Springfield.
Watson was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening, where he was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m.
He was shot multiple times in the torso.
The Coroner reports the results of the autopsy indicate Watson died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Information was received by police that the shooting occurred in the area of Seven Brothers Grocery, 1801 S. 11th Street.
The death is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
