DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man pulled from Lake Decatur Saturday was pronounced dead Sunday, according to the Macon County Coroner.
According to Decatur Police, Randy E. Wilkins, 41, entered the lake near the county bridges around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say a passerby called in the incident. Witnesses say he intentionally removed some articles of clothing and intentionally jumped into the lake.
The man was pulled from the lake by the officer and lake patrol and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. At approximately 5:29 a.m. Sunday, Wilkins was pronounced dead from complications of drowning/submersion injury.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it is available.
