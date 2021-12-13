CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters said crews spent hours working to rescue a man trapped in a Christian County grain bin Monday.
The Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team responded at about 9:30 a.m. for the rescue in the area of the Mt. Auburn Blacktop. A 24-year-old man was in a grain bin filled with soybeans.
TRT members made entry to the bin and found the man, who was submerged to his chest, at about 10:15 a.m. Responders wrapped the man in a rescue harness, which allowed him to be suspended while other TRT members cut holes in the bin's exterior, allowing the beans to empty out.
Over a period of nearly three hours, the bean level was lowered enough to remove the man. Flight medics treated him in the grain bin before he was flown to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
TRT responders were assisted by Taylorville, Mt. Auburn, Stonington and Decatur fire departments, operating engineers, Saint's Flight and Dunn's Ambulance.
The man is in stable condition after the rescue. The grain bin is considered a total loss.
