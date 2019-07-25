DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man involved in a 2017 murder will serve decades in prison after his Thursday sentencing hearing.
A 30-year prison sentence was handed down to Joseph D. Fox, 29, for his role in the July 2, 2017 killing of 36-year-old Demesheo M. Lovelace. A jury found Fox and his brother, 33-year-old Darelle Fox, guilty of murder following a four-day May trial that ended on May 24. Shawn Eubanks faces murder charges in connection to the Lovelace case and starts pre-trial on July 29.
Police said the three men chased Lovelace to a wooded area behind Greenwood Cemetery before he was shot in the 1000 block of S. Water St. Authorities said they found all three men hiding on July 9, 2017 in a house along North Calhoun Street before they each surrendered.
Fox’s sentence includes credit for time served from July 9 to July 24, 2017 and three years of mandatory supervised release, according to court records. Darelle Fox is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30, 2019 for his role in the shooting.