DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy announced the sentencing of 76-year-old Don Smith of Ridge Farm for the murder of his wife.
The sentence of 45 years for first degree murder was agreed to by the prosecution and the defense. During the plea, the court heard evidence that established Smith calling 9-1-1 on July 25, 2022. He told the dispatcher his name, address, and the fact that he had just shot his 77-year-old wife, Norma Smith. The dispatcher kept Smith on the phone until law enforcement arrived.
Smith was placed under arrest and his home was searched. Vermilion Co. Deputies found the murder weapon, a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, and Norma Smith.
Don Smith confessed to the murder of his wife during an interview with investigators from the Sheriff's department.
A postmortem exam revealed that Norma suffered a single gunshot wound.
During the sentencing, Smith told the court that he murdered his wife because he believed she was stealing money from him in order to go on a trip with someone else. The press release stated that he did not elaborate further.
Smith must serve 100% of the sentence, and his incarceration shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release.
