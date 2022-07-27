VERMILION CO., Ill. (WAND) - A man from rural Ridge Farm has been arrested for murdering his wife, according to Vermilion County Sheriff's Office.
According to Sheriff Pat Hartshorn, the department received a call at 4:45 p.m. on Monday that Don Smith, 75, had just killed his wife.
When deputies and medical personnel arrived they found Norma Smith, 77, dead. Don Smith was taken into custody without incident and is currently in the Vermilion County Jail, according to the department.
He's being held on First Degree Murder.
