DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Man pleas guilty to attempt of first degree murder, sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to police, Davante Reed, 28, was arrested on January 30, 2021 for the January 11, 2021, shooting at Gas Depot on E. William Street in Decatur.
Police say the shooting occurred around 11:46 p.m., on the 11th, and when officers arrived on scene, they located a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police confirm he survived.
Reed entered a plea of guilty to attempt of first degree murder, and has been sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be followed by a 3-year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.
Officials say Reed will receive credit for the time he has already served from from January 30, 2021 through December 15, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.